The new Traffic Ordinance goes into effect today, Monday, June 6th.

Take note of some important new traffic rules for Saba:

Drive hands-free. Don’t hold your phone while driving. Don’t drive drunk (with a blood alcohol content exceeding 0.8 milligrams of alcohol per millimeter. an appropriate child or booster seat for children shorter than 1.30 meters. When driving a moped, motorcycle, or other motor vehicle without closed bodywork, use a helmet. The windows in the front half of your car need to let at least 35% of light through. A seven-inch strip fully tinted along the top of the windshield is permitted. Keep the original muffler on your motorcycle. Or use something equally noise-reducing. Revving or other unnecessary noise is prohibited. Child seats and helmets need to adhere to international standards. If you buy them in Europe, they need to have the ECE label. American helmets or child seats need to be federally approved, for instance, a DOT or Snell-approved helmet.

Please be aware that most rules will stay the same. It is still necessary to have functioning lights, and you are not allowed to play your car radio or sound installation so loud that you are a nuisance to surrounding inhabitants.

Stopping and parking Enforcement of parking will resume as well. Be aware you are not allowed to stop or park your car on the main street in Windwardside between the no-stopping signs. An exception is made for continuous loading or offloading of people or goods. Please also respect the two-hour parking limits in the small parking lot.

Moving forward For everyone to get used to the new rules, the police will start by giving warnings. However, if you are creating a dangerous situation by, for instance, swerving on the road and causing an accident, you can receive a fine or, in the worse case, lose your license.

The speed limit in the built-up areas will increase to 30 km/hr and 60 km/hr outside of built-up areas. There will be exceptions for pedestrian areas. The current speed limit remains the same until the signs are changed.

Next year we will introduce seatbelts.