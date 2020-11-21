The new Donor Act requires decisions: OCAN organises talkshow on Saturday, November 21 at 7PM (Dutch time)

RTV-7 set to rebroadcast talk show with expert explanation about organ and tissue donation, the Dutch Donor Act, and the questions from the Dutch Caribbean community on November 21, 2020

The Hague – On Saturday November 21, 2020 television station RTV-7 will rebroadcast the Stichting Ocan talk show at 7:00PM (local Dutch time), which is entirely devoted to the new Donor Act (Donorwet) in the Netherlands. This talk show is tailored to the Caribbean-Dutch community and is part of the Stichting Ocan campaign “Mi kurpa Mi desishon My body My choice”, in which we urge everyone in the community to register their choice in the Donor Register.

It is also Stichting Ocan’s aim that everyone to makes a well-informed and conscious decision . In the talk show, medical specialists explain what organ and tissue donation are really about. The team of medical specialists consists of Hans Sonneveld, anesthesiologist-intensivist at the Isala hospital in Zwolle and the Association of Antillean Physicians (AMA) represented by the Dutch Caribbean doctors Amely Daza Zabaleta and Melissa Pichardo-de Meza. The well-known presenters Goriaka Maal and Rita da Silva highlight various existent themes in our community and the questions that our people often have. The talk show is hosted by the well-known psychiatrist Glenn Helberg.

Stichting Ocan received posititve reactions to the talk show, which was initially broadcast on October 23, 2020. The clear information provided by the medical specialists and interviewees from the community in the Netherlands have made people think about what they would like to specify in the Donor Register. The foundation knows that not everyone has been able to view the program and that some would like to view it again. The repeat broadcast of the talk show on November 21 2020 provides viewers with another chance to become well informed about what of the 4 choices found in the Donor Register entail.

It is important that people on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten are aware of this new Donor Act because almost everyone has a family member that resides in the Netherlands. The law applies to everyone aged 18 and older that is registered in the Netherlands and must make his/her choice known in the Donor Register – as such this also includes people who relocate to the Netherlands and register at the census office in a Dutch municipality (gemeente) for work, their studies and other reasons. More information about organ and tissue donation can be found on the Ocan website: www.ocan.nl. It is better that no one is confronted with a surprise when a loved one passes in the Netherlands.

Persons in the Netherlands watch RTV-7 via cable provider Ziggo on channel 75 and via cable provider KPN on channel 93.

OCAN