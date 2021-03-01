THE MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS AND CLIMATE POLICY COMMISSIONS AN RESEARCH INTO THE QUALITY OF POSTAL SERVICES ON THE BES ISLANDS

From February 22nd until March 7th, 2021, IndigoBlue Consult will be conducting research into the quality of postal services on the BES islands on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy. The purpose of this research is to contribute to an optimal quality of the postal services on the BES islands.

Research into the quality of the postal services

Postal services play an important role in facilitating communication between people, businesses, and organizations. According to the concession, FXDC is the company responsible for postal services on the BES islands. To optimize the provision of postal services on the BES islands, the current state of FXDC’s service provision to the BES islands needs to be mapped out. This research is conducted by IndigoBlue Consult and will be split into two parts. In the first part, customers are asked about their experience with FXDC’s services. The second part is focused on gauging the delivery time of letters and packages corresponding with the rules of the concession granted to FXDC.

Requesting the community on the BES islands to participate in this research

We would like to invite all residents of the BES islands to cooperate with this research. There are two ways to participate. One way is by filling out a questionnaire sharing your experience with FXDC’s service. This questionnaire is available in Dutch, Papiamentu, English, and Spanish through the following link: BESpost.com.

The other way involves scanning a QR code and answering two questions. This QR code will be provided in a test letter or package that will be sent by mail to more than 2000 randomly selected citizens and companies/organizations. These questions will help determine the delivery time of said letters and packages. As a token of appreciation for participating in this research, 10 vouchers worth 100 dollars will be raffled among participants.

On behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, IndigoBlue Consult would like to thank the residents of the BES islands in advance for their cooperation in realizing an optimal postal service.

IndigoBlue Consult