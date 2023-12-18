The Makana ferry gets 1 M euro subsidy to continue operations in the next two years.

On request of the Executive Councils of Saba and Statia, the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations is making 1 million euros available to keep the Makana ferry service from St. Eustatius and Saba with St. Maarten in service for the next 2 years. Today, State Secretary Van Huffelen confirmed this in a letter to the Second Chamber.

The Makana Ferry is well used and appreciated, but according to an evaluation, 2 years after its start, it is still not cost-effective. Based on the results, Statia and Saba have drawn up an improvement plan. Without subsidies, the price of tickets would have to go up and The Hague wants to prevent that.

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

