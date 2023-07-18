The Hague would like to get YOUR opinion on amendments to three key laws

WolBES (the Public Entities Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Act) and FinBES (the Public Entities Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Finances Act) have existed since 10/10/10. The purpose of the proposed amendments is to further improve administrative and financial relations between the European Netherlands and the public entities. The bill seeks to reflect comparable legislation in the European Netherlands as closely as possible.
Wolbes:
1 The position of kingdom representative is discontinued
Current situation:
There is a kingdom representative for the Caribbean Netherlands.
Proposal:
No more kingdom representative. These duties will be taken over by the public entities’ island governors, the Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations or another relevant minister, or will be discontinued.
2 New administrative supervision
Current situation:
Numerous different forms of supervision.
Proposal:
A single new model that is more efficient, effective and transparent.
Finbes
Supervision
Current situation:
A single strict supervisory model for financial management and the budget.
Proposal:
One supervisory model for financial management and one supervisory model for the budget, each with three levels:
light, moderate and strict
Sate Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen explains:
Through an Internet consultation, residents in the Dutch Caribbean can currently contribute their thoughts on 3 bills:
- WolBES and FinBES Revision Act, respond until and including September 30.
- Law on protection against discrimination on the BES, respond until and including August 1.
- Legislative proposal for introducing Citizen Service Number and digital government facilities BES, respond until and including July 31.
These explain the law. You can respond to the bill in English, Dutch or Papiamentu.