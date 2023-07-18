The Hague would like to get YOUR opinion on amendments to three key laws

WolBES (the Public Entities Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Act) and FinBES (the Public Entities Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Finances Act) have existed since 10/10/10. The purpose of the proposed amendments is to further improve administrative and financial relations between the European Netherlands and the public entities. The bill seeks to reflect comparable legislation in the European Netherlands as closely as possible.

Wolbes:

1 The position of kingdom representative is discontinued

Current situation:

There is a kingdom representative for the Caribbean Netherlands.

Proposal:

No more kingdom representative. These duties will be taken over by the public entities’ island governors, the Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations or another relevant minister, or will be discontinued.

2 New administrative supervision

Current situation:

Numerous different forms of supervision.

Proposal:

A single new model that is more efficient, effective and transparent.

Finbes

Supervision

Current situation:

A single strict supervisory model for financial management and the budget.

Proposal:

One supervisory model for financial management and one supervisory model for the budget, each with three levels:

light, moderate and strict

Sate Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen explains:

Through an Internet consultation, residents in the Dutch Caribbean can currently contribute their thoughts on 3 bills:

These explain the law. You can respond to the bill in English, Dutch or Papiamentu.

