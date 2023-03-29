The Hague performed fairly well after hurricanes, show evaluation

The Dutch government is prepared if another disaster was to happen in the Dutch Caribbean. That is the conclusion of the policy evaluation of article 8 of the Kingdom Relations budget, Reconstruction Windward Islands.
The objective of the policy assessment of article 8 was to provide an answer to the question how effective and efficient the Dutch assistance was after the September 2017 Hurricanes Irma and Maria, Dutch State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation Alexandra van Huffelen stated in her letter to the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament on Tuesday.
“In this policy assessment, I am especially looking for is an answer to the question as to whether we in the Netherlands are prepared for a future disaster or crisis situation in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom,” stated Van Huffelen.
The assessment was done on the request of the Dutch government and covers the period September 17, 2017 up to and including December 31, 2021. Because of the great impact of hurricanes in St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba, the government wanted to know what the best approach is for emergency assistance and reconstruction on the islands.
“In September 2017, parts of our Kingdom were hit by a catastrophe. Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused a lot of human suffering and caused great damage in St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba. This has had an immense impact on the people living there, I noticed during my visits,” stated Van Huffelen.
“After the destruction, the Netherlands offered assistance whereby the principle Building Back Better was applied to be better prepared for future hurricanes or other disasters of the same calibre with the point of departure that the residents of the islands and their wellbeing are placed first. Due to the large impact, it is important to assess the Dutch input to see which lessons learned can be used in case of a possible new disaster or crisis situation,” wrote the state secretary.
The independent researchers concluded that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK performed relatively well. This, despite the limited preparation time and experience with leading and coordinating a crisis of this size, it was stated in a press release of the Dutch government on Tuesday.
Main roads, the airport and harbour in St. Maarten were relatively quickly functional after the hurricanes. The emergency assistance in Saba and St. Eustatius was successful and the reconstruction there started swiftly. St. Maarten’s reconstruction continues unabated and the researchers are positive about the process of the large infrastructural projects financed through the Trust Fund Reconstruction St. Maarten.
But there is room for improvements. The researchers recommended to thoroughly think up front about the size of the needed support from the Netherlands and assistance requests from the islands have to be formulated more clearly.
Other recommendations concern the providing of assistance to the islands in preparing for emergency situations, the developing of emergency aid and reconstruction plans, and the putting in order of the internal documentation of the provided emergency aid.
The researchers also mentioned the importance of better communication with the islands, especially the manner in which the Netherlands communicated to St. Maarten about the conditions for the reconstruction. According to the researchers, this communication could have been done in a more sensitive and sympathetic way.
Van Huffelen stated in her letter to the Second Chamber that she found the recommendation about communication important. “I am of the opinion that good communication between the countries in the Kingdom is essential. We can only achieve concrete results for the people if we better relate to each other and work more closely together. Mutual trust, reciprocity and equality are crucial in this and brings with it shared responsibilities,” she stated.
According to the state secretary, several lessons learned were implemented and steps have been set within the crisis management in the building of capacity and the training of people both in the Netherlands and in the Dutch Caribbean.
In order to prepare the Dutch response to future disasters, changes were implemented at the Ministry of BZK after the assistance phase, based on evaluations. A crisis team was set up and together with the Ministry of Justice and Security, a handbook crisis management was drafted for the Dutch Caribbean. An action plan is being drafted that indicates the set objectives, the impact and results of emergency assistance.
The reconstruction of Saba and St. Eustatius has been concluded. The reconstruction in St. Maarten is still ongoing. In June 2022, the Trust Fund was extended until the end of 2028, which the researchers considered positive. This means that there is sufficient time to thoroughly conclude the reconstruction projects.
The Netherlands assists St. Maarten to prepare for future crises by making knowledge and expertise available and by strengthening and supporting the collaboration with the World Bank, which manages the Trust Fund on behalf of the donor, the Netherlands. The Dutch government strives to implement all recommendations and improvements before the start of the new hurricane season in June 2023. The Sint Maarten Reconstruction, Recovery and Resilience Trust Fund ultimately received 438.1 million euros, after the deduction of 16.9 million euros for liquidity support for St. Maarten during the COVID-19 pandemic and 15 million euros for the Country package St. Maarten. The total amount does not include the 7 million euros that was added to the Trust Fund for the St. Maarten hospital project.
