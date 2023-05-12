The Financial Supervision Board commented on Saba’s financial results 2023-1Q

The Financial Supervision Board (CFT) commented on the financial management of Saba’s government. They concluded that the financial result for the first quarter is in line with the budget. However, the Board advises the Island Council to keep a close eye on the income from accommodation tax and building fees, because they fall short of the expectations.

Saba had 4.2 million in revenue in the first 3 months, of which 3.8 million originated from the free allowance and only 0.4 million is received from local levies. 4 million were spent, of which 2.5 million were spent on personnel. The CFT calls the plans for the construction of a hurricane-proof port a risk because there is still no conclusive business case.

The conclusions from the CFT can be downloaded HERE (in Dutch).

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

