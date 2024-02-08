The entire Island Council of Bonaire has apologized to the people of Saba for the insulting statements made by their interim registrar de Wolff

The entire Island Council of Bonaire has apologized to the people of Saba for the insulting statements made by interim registrar Arjen de Wolff. He suggested in a radio broadcast that Saba needs “fresh blood” to prevent inbreeding.

In a letter signed by all nine members of the Island Council, De Wolff’s statements are emphatically distanced. His words are called “needlessly offensive to the Saba people” by the letter writers. We sincerely apologize to the people of Saba for this.”

De Wolff himself has not yet responded to the call of M21 party leader Daisy Coffie to make a public apology. Instead, he went on the offensive that words had been put in his mouth. De Wolff currently resides in the Netherlands. That’s why he said in a post on his Facebook page that for him “only the love for his wife counts and he doesn’t give a shit about the rest.” The Saban politician Dave Levenstone calls this reaction “disrespectful” and declares De Wolff persona non grata.

Read their letter HERE.

Koninkrijklsrelaties

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

