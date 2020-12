The December 2020 Bulletin of the Public Entity is available online

The December 2020 Bulletin of the Public Entity is out.

It shares memories from Saba Day 2020 and updates you on subjects like the successful “Rights of the Child” week, the Harbor project, the renovation of Fort Bay, the installation of water pipes to Hell’s Gate, etc.

Click on the picture below to read it online. It may take a bit of time to download it.

GIS Saba