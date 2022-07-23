The Chief of Police for Dutch Caribbean Police Force resigns

On the 12th of January, 2023, the current chief of police the Dutch Caribbean Police Force , Mr. Rosales, will resign after having held the position of chief of police for 6 years.

 

Mr. Rosales, chief of police the Dutch Caribbean Police Force KPCN

This at his request and in close consultation with the Police Force Manager. Mr. Rosales will continue to act as an advisor to the College of Chiefs for a few more years and will warmly welcome and train the new Chief of Police of Dutch Caribbean Police Force.

The vacancy for the new Chief of Police will be published in early August 2022.

For the time being, Mr. Rosales continues to perform his function with great love and dedication, for the police force and the societies of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius

