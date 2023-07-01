The Caribbean Netherlands will have its own version of the Crisis Regulation on Staff Retention (CP).

The CP is designed to help businesses and employees keep their jobs during crises like natural disasters or severe economic downturns. The Minister of Social Affairs and Employment, van Gennip, stated that the government is working on a tailor-made version of the CP specifically for the Caribbean Netherlands. This is because the labor market and challenges in the Caribbean Netherlands are different from those in the European Netherlands. The minister emphasized the importance of simplicity and feasibility in implementing policies in the Caribbean Netherlands. They are also developing an unemployment provision for the region, considering its unique circumstances. The regulation will be coordinated with the Central Dialogues and executive boards of Bonaire, St Eustatius, and Saba.

