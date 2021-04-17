The Caribbean Netherlands may also receive the EU “Digital Green Certificate” for international travel

The Netherlands will investigate whether residents of the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom can also use the “digital green certificate” that is being developed in a European context. This “vaccination passport” with which citizens can demonstrate that they were vaccinated, recently tested and/or recovered is intended to restart international travel.
The Daily Herald reports that Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge and Minister of Justice Ferdinand Grapperhaus announced in a letter to the Second Chamber of Parliament in the Hague that government favors the introduction of a European Union (EU) COVID-19 status certificate, on the condition that it does not discriminate or lead to compulsory vaccination.
The Digital Green Certificate (DGC) will serve to:
a) demonstrate that the holder has been vaccinated (vaccination certificate).
b) demonstrate the result and date of a NAAT (molecular nucleic acid amplification) or rapid antigen test (test certificate).
c) Confirm that the person has recovered from COVID-19 contamination following a positive NAAT or RAT rapid antigen test (recovery certificate).
These certificates can be issued automatically or at the request of a person and must be free of charge. In addition, certificates must be able to be issued in both digital and paper form and must be presented at least in English, and the official language of the EU Member State of issue.
The regulation also requires the establishment and maintenance of a trust framework built by the European Commission (EC) and Member States that allows a certificate to be issued and verified securely without sharing further data during verification.
Vaccination certificates should indicate whether a person has completed the full vaccination cycle. The certificates may be issued for vaccinations approved by European Medicines Agency (EMA) or by relevant national authorities.
The certificates may also be issued for a vaccine that is authorized based on an emergency exemption, and for a vaccine that is on the World Health Organization (WHO) list.
Read the position of the EU HERE.
The Daily Herald