The community of Saba can again look forward to a professional fireworks display at the airport this year. The annual fireworks show will occur on Thursday, December 28, at 7:00 pm. The event is especially for families, children, and the elderly who otherwise might not see the fireworks display on New Year’s Eve.

The Public Entity Saba is financing Thursday’s display with the sponsoring of local telecommunication company Satel and Choi Enterprises. The Police Force KPCN and the Fire Department have been informed about the event and will provide assistance where needed. A road closure will be in place for people’s safety.

The public is asked to park above Stanford’s house, on the left side of the road, facing up. This will create a safer atmosphere in the event emergency vehicles have to pass or an evacuation is needed.

GIS

