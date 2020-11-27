The Ministry of Interior Relations concluded an agreement with WinAir for a temporary flight connection between St. Eustatius and Bonaire. Due to the Covid-19 measures, many regular flight connections in the area were canceled. As a result, the Leeward Islands are poorly connected to the outside world. That is why, to guarantee connectivity in the Caribbean Netherlands, a temporary flight is set up between St. Eustatius and Bonaire.

The flight is operated by WinAir and from the 1st of December 2020, it is scheduled every Tuesday. The airplane, with a capacity of 40 people, departs St. Eustatius at 09:15 o’clock and departs Bonaire at 12:00 o’clock. The flight takes about 2 hours. Saba and St. Eustatius are mutually connected according to the regular flight schedule of WinAir. This way, all islands in the Caribbean Netherlands are connected. Travelers must comply with the entry requirements that are applicable on the islands.

The Ministry of Interior Relations emphasizes that it regards a temporary solution to assist residents, e.g. students, business travelers, and people who visit the islands for family matters. The situation is evaluated every two weeks and it is then determined whether the flights are continued.

Bookings can be made via Maduro Travel (Kaya Grandi 52), call +599 7177780 / +5999 7331600 or email info@madurotravel.com.

On St. Eustatius people can contact Winair (4 Piek Services NV, Franklin D Roosevelt Airport) for reservations call +599 318 2381 / 1(305) 395 5314 / 1 (721) 545 2568 or email winaireux@gmail.com

RCN