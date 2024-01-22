Teachers in Saba complete inclusive education training

Sacred Heart School teachers posing for a photo after receiving their certificates.
More than twenty teachers from Sacred Heart School (SHS), Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) and Expertise Center Education Care EC2 received certificates last Monday for completing a training programme on inclusive education.
The programme, facilitated by trainers Lilian Feller and Esther Wilson of Instituto Pedagogico Aruba, started in August 2022 and ended last December.
According to facilitators, the training focused on the objective of inclusive education, which refers to “schools, centres of learning and educational systems being open to all children and the process of identifying any barriers within and around the school that hinder learning and reducing or removing these barriers.”
