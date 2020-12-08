Teacher Camille Fahey-Blackman inducted into NSCS membership

Grade five teacher Camille Fahey-Blackman at Sacred Heart School in Saba has been inducted as a lifetime member of National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), the United States’ leading certified honour society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 grade point average (GPA).
“I have been a teacher for 35 years and in 14 of those years I have taught in Saba,” said Fahey-Blackman, who originally is from Trinidad and Tobago.
She commenced her studies at Grand Canyon University (GCU) in Phoenix, Arizona, in Behavioural Science with an emphasis on childhood and adolescence in 2019 and received the invitation of the NSCS because her GPA was of an “exceptional” standard.
“I was deeply humbled and proud to have been invited to go on this journey with GCU and NSCS,” Fahey-Blackman said. “I do pray that I shall be a motivation for my students, so that they will learn and understand that education is an ongoing process, and to never stop learning something new on a daily basis.” NSCS is an honours organisation that invites fewer than 10 per cent of all eligible students in the United States to join the ranks of its diverse membership each year. A leading interdisciplinary academic honour society, NSCS is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year, and online institutions.
“Our students are some of the best of the best, who have shown an unwavering commitment to academic excellence early in their collegiate journey. These dynamic individuals embody the NSCS pillars of scholarship, leadership and service, and many go on to become active contributors within their respective fields. … We welcome Camille Fahey-Blackman to our community of like minded, high-achieving nationwide scholars,” said NSCS executive director Scott Mobley.
Fahey-Blackman was among several Sabans recognized on Saba Day, December 4, for their valuable contributions. “I would like to thank the public entity of Saba for their kindness,” she said on Monday.
The Daily Herald.