Tax office visits companies for payroll tax and verification of administration

The Caribbean Netherlands Tax Department started to visit companies in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba as of June 1 to verify whether the data registered for payroll tax (“Ioonheffing”) corresponds to the persons ostensibly employed in the company.
The administrations of companies will also be checked whether tax returns or tax assessments have been submitted or have been imposed for the correct amounts. The recent relaxation of the COVID-19 measures allows these visits again. To check whether all employees are registered in the payroll administration, the employees present will be asked to identify themselves. In this way it can be checked whether these employees have been registered for payroll tax. Date and time of visits will not be announced in advance.
The visits for verification of business administrations on the correct payment of taxes will be announced in advance. The companies, or their advisers, can then prepare for the arrival of the audit staff.
The tax office emphasises that most companies in the Caribbean Netherlands are following the rules, but there are also entrepreneurs who fail to meet their obligations.
“This has a negative effect on society. It will also penalise those who do meet their obligations, and that is a form of unfair competition. That is not only bad for the specific industry but for the entire community. For these reasons, supervision of tax compliance is important,” the tax department said.
The Daily Herald.