Tackling Workplace Stress: Public Entity Saba’s Chair Massage Initiative for Civil Servants

Chair massage is a massage service where the therapist uses acupressure (application of pressure with the hand, thumbs, and elbow) in order to relax the muscles in the back, neck, and shoulders. This relaxation will stimulate blood flow, oxygen, and more energy, resulting in feeling physically and mentally better.

The chair massages are performed by Health Promoter Allan Carolina from the Public Health Department. Public Entity employees can sign up for a 15-minute time slot every Friday between 8-12 PM by sending an email to allan-carolina@sabagov.nl.

The focus of this Chair Massage Program is to improve physical and mental well-being and stimulate more relaxation inside the work field. This program is yet another step in stimulating more health and well-being in the community of Saba.

We hope that all civil servants make use of this great opportunity to release stress and tension in the workplace, which will increase work enjoyment and productivity.

GIS