SZW starts with applications for school supplies

Parents of children who go to secondary school (after coming summer holidays) can apply with the RCN-unit SZW for a contribution towards the costs of school supplies. The SZW school package consists of vouchers for school uniforms, shoes and stationery. Families on Saba with an income up to $ 1,250 net $ 1,480 net per month per household are eligible for this support. If several children from the same family go to secondary school, an application can also be made if the income is slightly higher.

An application can be made at the office of the SZW-unit or by e-mail. The application form can be retrieved on www.rijksdienstcn.com under ‘Social Affairs’. On Saba and St. Eustatius, parents and caregivers can visit SZW from Monday through Thursday during the morning hours until July 1st. On Bonaire there are special consultation hours during the week of June 15th and June 22nd. These are on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between 1:30 PM and 3:30 PM. Parents and caregivers who do not have the opportunity to come by at these times and who cannot submit a digital request, can make an appointment by sending an email to onderstand@rijksdienstcn.com or by calling or sending a text through WhatsApp to +599 781 0343.

Applicants must bring or send a valid ID card, pay slips from the past two months, bank statements from the past two months and a marriage or family book. These documents must also be supplied by a partner who is part of the same household. In addition, it must be demonstrated that the child goes to secondary school by means of a certificate of enrollment, or the latest report from primary school. A guardian or caregiver must also present a decree showing that he or she is the legal caregiver. The SZW-unit hopes that as many people as possible submit a digital application in connection with the measures relating to corona. The applicants who come to the office anyway, can fill in the application form in the waiting room, so that the contact moments run quickly and there are not too many people gathering in the building.

Parents of children attending primary education can contact the island’s Public Entity for support.

