SZW invites pensioners to drop by with ID card for proof of life control

Pensioners who live in the Caribbean Netherlands and receive AOV or AWW are kindly requested by the RCN unit Social Affairs and Employment (SZW) to drop by the SZW office in July or August for proof of life control. Bringing along an ID card is sufficient for this control; no other documents need to be provided.

The opening hours have been extended for this control. Pensioners can visit the SZW office on Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius on Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and in the afternoons between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. without an appointment.

SZW staff members, in cooperation with residential and daytime care institutions, will carry out on-site checks by resident pensioners. There will also be an opportunity for pensioners in Rincon (Bonaire) to report there (in Rincon) in August. The exact date and time will be announced later.

Other pensioners who are (physically) limited or unable to come to the office during the indicated control period can contact SZW at telephone number 715 8888 (Bonaire), 318 3376 (Sint Eustatius), 416 3804 (Saba) or email pensioen@rijksdienstcn.com to make an appointment.

