SZW hopes for high participation in experience survey of their services

In March 2021 the research agency Linkels & Partners, commissioned by the RCN unit and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment (SZW), will start a survey to find out how citizens experience the services of the RCN unit SZW. Good service provision on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius is a priority for SZW.

The RCN unit SZW is committed to safe, healthy and fair working conditions and pays social insurance benefits on behalf of the Ministry to contribute to the social and economic security of senior citizens, parents and people who are temporarily unable to work or are in a financial emergency situation. The service provision is constantly changing. For example, the RCN unit SZW has been implementing the corona emergency support package since March 2020 and as of the 1st of July 2021, the process of reporting sick and applying for loss of wages has been digitalised. SZW would like to know from its customers how its services are experienced, for example in the areas of quality, accessibility, speed and reliability. What is experienced as good and what could be improved? The valuable input of customers will be used to improve the services of the RCN-unit SZW.

The survey

The research will be executed by research agency Linkels & Partners. Linkels & Partners is an independent research agency based on Bonaire, with a lot of experience in the field of research on the perception of customers. In February 2022 the RCN unit SZW will approach customers by email or telephone whether they wish to participate in one of the group discussions conducted by Linkels & Partners on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. These group discussions will take place, taking into account the covid rules. Under the guidance of the researchers the services and support offered by SZW will be discussed. Questions will be asked about the experiences of the participants and statements will be presented. The results are processed anonymously. For the RCN unit SZW what is said is important, not by whom.

SZW hopes that many customers will want to participate in the research and thanks them in advance for their cooperation. The survey results will be delivered in June 2022. For questions and comments about the survey, please contact Linkels and Partners via info@linkels.com or 717 8711. It is also possible to mail to info.szw@rijksdienstcn.com.

