SZW Customer Perception Survey

Consultancy organization Linkels & Partners in the coming two weeks will be present on St. Eustatius and Saba for the execution of a Customer Perception Survey on behalf of the RCN Unit SZW.

In light of the study, the opinion is asked of all recipients for customers of SZW receiving benefits such as Child Allowance, AOV or AWW, Unemployment benefits etcetera. Research is also done among employers when it comes to the payment of Sickness pay for their employees and assistance received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Linkels & Partners director Harald Linkels, various methods will be used to execute the study. “We will be doing face-to-face interviews, online survey and Customer Focus Groups”. According to Linkels, the study is an excellent opportunity for customers on both islands to provide their feedback on the service received.

Contact

Individuals or employers who are interested in participating in the study can contact Judith Brekelmans or Harald Linkels, via info@linkels.com. Brekelmans can also be directly contacted via telephone or whatsapp +599 9516 7652.

Confidential

Linkels says that the information provided will be treated in a strictly confidential manner. “We are interested in people’s opinions and feedback, but we will never share what participant or what employers said”.