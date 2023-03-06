Suzy Römer guest speaker at Saba’s International Women’s Day event, March 8th

Former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles Susy Römer will be the guest speaker at Saba’s International Women’s Day event this Wednesday, March 8, announced Commissioner of Cultural and Gender Affairs Rolando Wilson on Monday.

The Public Entity Saba and its Community Development Department are again hosting the annual International Women’s Day event on March 8. This time, the event will take place at the Saba Arawak Hotel, and all women on Saba are invited to attend. This year’s theme of the International Women’s Day is: “Embracing Equity.”

The event starts at 6:00 pm with an Elegant Expo where Saba’s young female entrepreneurs and other upcoming young entrepreneurs will inspire the public with their homemade art items. At 7:00 pm, the official ceremony and the award-giving will take place, followed by an after-party with DJ entertainment. Food and drinks will be served. As it is not possible to park at the hotel, guests are encouraged to use the bus shuttle service from The Bottom, Windwardside and Hell’s Gate to get to the hotel and to get home afterward.

The official ceremony will include a short address by Commissioner Wilson and the address by guest speaker Römer. Susanne ‘Suzy’ Römer was born in Curaçao (1959) and studied law, majoring in civil law and criminal law, at the University of Groningen (RUG). Following her studies in 1984, she was a scientific assistant and lecturer at the same faculty.

In 1986 she returned to her native Curaçao ta practice law as an attorney-at-law. Between 1992 and 2002, she worked in the public sector, serving as a Member of the Curaçao Island Council, Member of the Netherlands Antilles Parliament, Minister of Justice, Minister of Economic Affairs and twice Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles.

From 2002, she held several executive positions in the private sector. At the request of the Netherlands Antilles government, she was an advisor in the political process for the formation of the new political structure of the Kingdom, a process that took place from 2006 to 2010.

She was also a deputy member of the St. Maarten Constitutional Court from 2010 to 2015, until she accepted a position in the Curaçao Government as Minister of Traffic, Transport and Spatial Planning and subsequently Minister of Health, Environment and Nature (2015-2020).

Suzy has several scientific publications to her name and is affiliated with the Faculty of Law of the University of Curaçao.

GIS

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

