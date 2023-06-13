Survey into family relationships and upbringing in the Caribbean Netherlands

How children are raised, and the habits within families, differ wherever one goes. But all places have their positive and not-so-positive aspects when it comes to raising children and how family members interact with one another. This can involve a lot of love and attention, but also arguments or violence.

The Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands program directorate of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) has initiated a survey to discover how adults and youngsters view the positive and not-so-positive aspects of upbringing and (love) relationships on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius. The results of this survey will be used to define a policy that can support families and households on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius.

Insight into experiences and mindset

The support that the government offers when it comes to upbringing and family relationships must meet the needs of people who reside on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius. That is why it is important to gain a better insight into the experiences and mindset of youngsters and adults with regard to family relationships and upbringing. It is extremely important for inhabitants of Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire to take part in the survey. The results of the survey will be used to offer advice about policy and execution.

Questionnaire

A questionnaire will play a key role in this survey. The questions in this survey relate to how people in the Caribbean Netherlands feel about upbringing and family relationships. The questionnaire is available in 4 languages (Dutch, Papiamentu, Spanish and English) and will be presented on various social media channels on the islands. The questionnaire can be accessed via www.familyresearch-CN.com.

The survey

The survey will be carried out by the University of Leiden in collaboration with UNICEF Netherlands and the University of Curaçao. The central question in the survey concerns the mindset of youngsters, parents and professionals when it comes to upbringing, domestic violence and child abuse on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. The researchers will speak to the Public Entities and local partners on each of the islands. Professionals, young people and adults from the islands will also be interviewed and group discussions will take place. The survey will also involve bureau research, in-depth interviews, a quantitative (zero) measurement and group discussions. There will also be a consultative group for each island, which will share ideas about how to execute the survey. The survey is expected to be completed in the autumn.

Do you have any questions about this survey?

Then please feel free to contact Merel Griffith-Lendering, chief researcher, by calling +5999 6681983 or by sending an e-mail to merel.griffith@uoc.cw

