Support International Business (SIB) subsidy available for businesses: Webinar April 4th

Are you a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) active and based on the islands of Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire, Saba or St. Eustatius? Do you seek new opportunities to expand your business internationally but you do not know where to start? Then we have good news for you! The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) can support you through our Support International Business (SIB) subsidy. With the SIB subsidy, you can finance activities to improve your business chances in a specific country. Would you like to know more about this scheme?

Please register today for our webinar on Tuesday 4 April at 10 AM (16:00h in the Netherlands)

For whom?

Whether you are new to SIB or already familiar with this subsidy and other RVO subsidies, we will try to answer all your questions during this webinar.

You must know which foreign market you want to export your product or service to.

You must show that you have the capacity and ambition to take the next step in expanding your business internationally.

What to expect

During this webinar, we will inform you about:

how RVO and SIB can support you in doing business abroad;

the conditions for applying for a SIB subsidy;

how to apply for a SIB subsidy.

Additionally, we will answer any specific questions about SIB or expanding your business internationally.

Register by Monday April 3rd

You can register for this event by emailing to sib@rvo.nl or completing our form , where you can add your specific questions. Do so before 3 April. After your registration, we will send you an MS-Teams link to the webinar.More information:

Would you like to know more about this webinar? Please get in touch with us via sib@rvo.nl We look forward to meeting you and discussing how we can assist you in your international endeavors! Kind regards,

Team SIB

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

