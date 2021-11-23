Sunny Valley Youth Center now also available for private events

The Sunny Valley Youth Center will shortly become available for private functions.

Per December 1, people can rent the hall at the community center to hold, for example, weddings, receptions and anniversaries. Requests will be accommodated as best as possible, without compromising the use of the space by the Afterschool Care which is also housed in the same building.

The Sunny Valley Youth Center has been renovated and fitted with a new roof and an expanded kitchen. Also, a shaded outside area was added. These improvements contribute to meeting the requirements for childcare.

Persons interested in renting the Sunny Valley for a private event can contact Carl Buncamper at the Project Bureau through telephone: 4169500 or email: carl.buncamper@sabagov.nl