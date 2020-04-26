Home / 1-News / Sunday, April 26: Covid-19 update by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson

Sunday, April 26: Covid-19 update by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson

April 26, 2020 1 Comment

4 more Covid-19 test results are in, and all of them are negative.

There are 14 people now in quarantine, 76 negative test results, 2 positive results, and 2 tests pending.

To clarify the exemption which refers to recreational fishing:

This applies only to license holders who must request advance permission to fish via info@sabaogv.nl and will be limited to one day per week, with only the Captain and 1 crew allowed.

Below is the address of Island Governor Jonathan Johnson on Covid-19 status on Sunday, April 26.

The European Commission has published a page addressing issues related to inline rumors and fake news. You can find that HERE.

GIS Saba

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    April 26, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    I feel like anyone under 18 should be tested since they can be asymptomatic

    Reply

