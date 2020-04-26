Sunday, April 26: Covid-19 update by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson

4 more Covid-19 test results are in, and all of them are negative.
There are 14 people now in quarantine, 76 negative test results, 2 positive results, and 2 tests pending.
To clarify the exemption which refers to recreational fishing:
This applies only to license holders who must request advance permission to fish via info@sabaogv.nl and will be limited to one day per week, with only the Captain and 1 crew allowed.
Below is the address of Island Governor Jonathan Johnson on Covid-19 status on Sunday, April 26.
Please be patient if you have a slow internet connection.
The European Commission has published a page addressing issues related to inline rumors and fake news. You can find that HERE.
GIS Saba
I feel like anyone under 18 should be tested since they can be asymptomatic