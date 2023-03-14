Sufficiently ready for disaster in Caribbean

Should the Caribbean part of the Kingdom be hit again by a (natural) disaster, the Netherlands is sufficiently prepared to assist, according to the Dutch Council of Ministers. The Rutte IV Cabinet discussed results of an investigation into the relief and reconstruction effort in the Windward Islands after Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
“The core message of the policy review is critically positive and indicates that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations has performed relatively well, despite limited preparation and experience in managing and coordinating a crisis of this magnitude. However, improvements are possible.”
State Secretary of Kingdom Relations Alexandra van Huffelen was to inform the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament by letter how government will implement the researchers’ recommendations. The ministry will further determine which improvements can be realised before the start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season in June.
The Daily Herald.