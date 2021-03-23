Successful second edition of the Coast Guard Recruitment Day

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard would like to thank the community of St. Maarten for attending the second edition of the recruitment day held last Saturday. For the day, the Coast Guard opened her doors to all St. Maarten youngsters interested in becoming a Coast Guard officer. Many youngsters with their parents and guardians braved the torrential downpours and gusting winds that day and received information and were able to speak with Coast Guard officers about their work. Some youngsters even faced a challenges setup to measure their physical fitness.

For those youngsters who did not make it to the event but are interested in the training, you can visit our Facebook ‘Kustwacht Caribisch gebied’ for more information about the training and apply online.

The day started at 10 AM at lasted until 1 PM with different stands where both boys and girls could receive useful information about the Coast Guard training. The visitors could take a look at all the Coast Guard equipment, have a visit on the Metal Shark and Cutter where an officer gave lots of information. Many also got the opportunity to do some physical training in the challenge alley and last but not least watch the fly-by of the Coast Guard plane.

The Coast Guard was honored with the visit of the Prime Minister of St. Maarten, Silveria Jacobs and the Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson whom both visited the station during the recruitment day. The Ministers visited all the stands and encouraged all the youngsters and Coast Guard officers in reaching their career goals.

Coast Guard