Submission of court petitions in person on Saba on June 15th

The Joint Court of Justice of Aruba, Curacao, Sint Maarten and of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba hereby informs the general public that there will be an opportunity for persons residing on Saba and Sint Eustatius to file their petitions in person.

On June 15th 2022 from 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. the Court Recorder will be present on Saba at the Government Building in Saba.

Petitions should be submitted in duplicate accompanied by a copy of a valid identification document.

The court recorder, Mrs. Jacqueline Evers-Maria can be contacted via email jacqueline.evers@caribjustitia.org or at +1721 5466114/ 5466122/5466124.

The Joint Court of Justice does not have a seat or a secretariat on the island of Saba. For the delivery of documents or the payment of legal charges, you can contact the secretariat in Sint Maarten. There are regular sessions of the Court in First Instance. These sessions are held in an office inside the government building in Saba. You can find the cause list for Saba with the information on the Court in First Instance in Sint Maarten.

Opening hours of the secretariat of Sint Maarten

The secretariat is open to the public from Monday through Friday, 07:30 until 12:00 and 13:30 pm to 17:00 pm (Friday 16:30 pm).

More important information

There is a general ban on smoking in the court building. It is forbidden to make video or sound recordings in the building and in the court rooms without prior permission, or to take pictures. Cell phones should be switched off in the court rooms and you are not allowed to eat or drink there. It is basically possible to attend sessions because most cases are handled in public. Some exceptions are: family sessions, sessions having to do with minors and sessions the judge decided to handle behind closed doors. Those who want to attend criminal cases should be at least sixteen years old.

Sessions in Saba.

The Court in Saba has a session once a month on Tuesday where both civil and criminal cases are handled.

Small Court cases

If you follow this link, you will find information about the possibility of submitting the court order for payment in small court cases. There is also a form available for submitting a court order for payment.

