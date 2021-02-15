Study on the viability of Winair

In October 2020, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs & Climate Policy (‘Ministry’) are looking to gain insight into the political-societal value of Winair to support ministerial decision making on Winair’s support request.

Background

COVID-19 has severely affected the airline industry globally as unprecedented restrictions have resulted in significant financial damage as a result of cancellation and decreasing demand for business and leisure travel

Winair is a regional airline founded in 1961 and owned by the state of St. Maarten (92,05%) and the state of Netherlands (7,95%)

From St. Maarten, Winair operates flights to various Windward Islands, such as Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Barts, Nevis, Dominica, Tortola

Winair has received support from the state of St. Maarten in the form of payroll support (60%, May 27) – the government has indicated to be unable to provide additional support

Titan has formally requested support from the Dutch government on June 15th, specifically $10 million in the form of increasing of a capital injection, a subordinated convertible loan or firm guarantee

An additional, short-term request came on July 11th, when Titan indicated it sought $ 2 million to alleviate pressure from creditors and prevent bankruptcy

This project is conducted as part of project Calypso for the Dutch Ministry (strategic advice in state support requests of individual companies)

The report by PriceWaterhouseCooper Netherlands (PwC) has been made public by Koninkrijk.nu.

In the report, Winair is represented by the nickname “Titan”.

Download the report here