Storytellers shoot scenes of action film “Invasion” on Saba

Filming for a new feature action film ‘Invasion’, by Storytellers will take place between July 13-19th, 2022. Saba was selected by Dutch film producers for its beautiful jungle scenes.
The film is starring Tarikh Janssen, Gijs Blom, Fedja van Huêt and Gijs Scholten van Aschat. Director Bobby Boermans and producer Errol Nayci previously worked together on the successful NPO 1 series Hoogvliegers. The script is by Philip Delmaar and Lucas de Waard.

In the film Invasion, Curaçao and Aruba are unexpectedly attacked by neighboring Veragua after a seemingly small incident. Politicians in The Hague are stunned. The conflict is escalating rapidly. While the marine barracks are under fire, the airspace is closed and the Dutch ambassador is evacuated, three sworn friends and marines find themselves in a race against the clock. The film is made in collaboration with the Royal Netherlands Navy, which supports the shooting logistically and materially.

Bobby Boermans: “With Invasion I focus on a young cinema audience with a big bowl of popcorn on your lap, ready for excitement and sensation. Traditionally, in the Netherlands, we do not have a great action film tradition. In recent years, this genre has unfortunately also faded into the background. I want to change that with this film. A feature film where heroism, solidarity, perseverance, making choices and geopolitical conflicts come together in a pressure cooker of emotions.”

Fedja van Huêt: “I like to work with Bobby Boermans as director and Errol Nayci as producer. They dare to think big.  Invasion has a good script with a very strong mix of action and layered characters.”

Errol Nayci of Storytellers Film & TV: “Invasion attracts a young audience to the cinema. For a Dutch film, from our own soil, we shoot spectacular action scenes that you have not seen before in a Dutch film. And of course, filming in the Caribbean also produces beautiful images. In addition, Invasion also shows how the relationships within the Caribbean Netherlands are.”

‘Invasion’ is shot in Aruba, Curaçao and Saba. The movie is expected to be launched in the beginning of 2023 in all Dutch Cinemas and on Netflix.  The crew of 52 persons will be on island, the Military ship Pelikaan will arrive on July 13th at 3:30pm with all the filming equipment.

Filming dates are on July 15-17, 2022 in the area of Eco-Lodge/ rendezvous and the Trail shop. It is an action movie and we expect shooting of blanks in the night from July 17th to 18th, between 09:00 and 03:00am in the area of eco-lodge/rendezvous.
Trails will not be closed during the above dates persons will just be asked to wait a moment and can continue with their hike. We want the community to be aware of this and guests. The film crew continues to tweak the program. All safety precautions are being taken. We thank you for your collaboration and wish the film crew much success and thank all partners and the community.
Invasion is the result of contributions from the Abraham Tuschinski Fund and the Netherlands Film Production Incentive.  Dutch FilmWorks will release the film in cinemas in 2023.
