Storytellers shoot scenes of action film “Invasion” on Saba

The film is starring Tarikh Janssen, Gijs Blom, Fedja van Huêt and Gijs Scholten van Aschat. Director Bobby Boermans and producer Errol Nayci previously worked together on the successful NPO 1 series Hoogvliegers. The script is by Philip Delmaar and Lucas de Waard.

In the film Invasion, Curaçao and Aruba are unexpectedly attacked by neighboring Veragua after a seemingly small incident. Politicians in The Hague are stunned. The conflict is escalating rapidly. While the marine barracks are under fire, the airspace is closed and the Dutch ambassador is evacuated, three sworn friends and marines find themselves in a race against the clock. The film is made in collaboration with the Royal Netherlands Navy, which supports the shooting logistically and materially.

Bobby Boermans: “With Invasion I focus on a young cinema audience with a big bowl of popcorn on your lap, ready for excitement and sensation. Traditionally, in the Netherlands, we do not have a great action film tradition. In recent years, this genre has unfortunately also faded into the background. I want to change that with this film. A feature film where heroism, solidarity, perseverance, making choices and geopolitical conflicts come together in a pressure cooker of emotions.”

Fedja van Huêt: “I like to work with Bobby Boermans as director and Errol Nayci as producer. They dare to think big. Invasion has a good script with a very strong mix of action and layered characters.”

Errol Nayci of Storytellers Film & TV: “Invasion attracts a young audience to the cinema. For a Dutch film, from our own soil, we shoot spectacular action scenes that you have not seen before in a Dutch film. And of course, filming in the Caribbean also produces beautiful images. In addition, Invasion also shows how the relationships within the Caribbean Netherlands are.”

‘Invasion’ is shot in Aruba, Curaçao and Saba. The movie is expected to be launched in the beginning of 2023 in all Dutch Cinemas and on Netflix. The crew of 52 persons will be on island, the Military ship Pelikaan will arrive on July 13th at 3:30pm with all the filming equipment.