Stimulating participation in Culture Cultural Participation Fund

We, the Dutch governmental culture fund of the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science, have been tasked with making culture accessible for everyone. Accessibility is important for society and is also the key to revitalizing the cultural landscape. By focusing on cultural participation, intangible heritage, and cultural education, we promote a culture that invites and facilitates everyone’s participation.

Why we are doing this. Culture. You make it.

We believe in the power of culture. Culture is like oxygen: a society cannot exist without it. Culture shapes us, touches us, amazes us, enables us to develop ourselves, and to play a role in society. Through imagination, we are better able to understand and help shape the world around us. Creating culture gives pleasure and brings people together, and allows us to share our stories. Culture stimulates our creativity. By personally contributing to culture, people give shape and meaning to their changing environment. And what’s more, participating in culture has a positive impact on our spiritual and physical wellbeing.

Culture. You make it. We help to make it possible.

The English section of this website contains information about who we are and what we do, about a number of our grant schemes, and a special subsection for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. We also present a few inspiring examples to illustrate the possibilities.

Everyone deserves the opportunity to engage in culture, in their own way – both at school and in leisure time. Creating culture gives pleasure and brings people together, and allows us to share our stories. By personally contributing to culture, people give shape and meaning to their changing environment. This is why the Fund offers grants to cultural initiatives throughout the Kingdom of the Netherlands – from Zeeland to Groningen, from Aruba to St Eustatius, from large to small, and across all disciplines.