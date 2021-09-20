Statistics Netherlands (CBS) starts Omnibus Survey on Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba

Between September and December, 2021 interviewers from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) will be visiting a random selection of people on Bonaire, St Eustatius, and Saba in order to conduct the Omnibus Survey.

The Omnibus Survey is a survey involving a sample of the population. The aim of this survey is to gain insight into the living conditions of the population on Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba. It will focus on issues such as health, accommodation, and safety. The survey will be conducted among 1,692 persons on Bonaire, 623 persons on St Eustatius, and 589 persons on Saba.

In order to gain a better insight into living conditions on Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba, CBS is counting on the cooperation of all persons who make part of the survey sample.

CBS is legally obliged to treat all the data collected is strictly confidential. With this in mind CBS has taken a variety of measures to protect your data. All the interviewers will have a CBS identification document which they must show on request so that everyone can be sure that the data is being collected by CBS.

CBS understands that providing information in these difficult times is no simple matter. However, reliable data on the situation in the Caribbean Netherlands is extremely important.

Right now, there is an even greater need among government bodies, scientists, businesses, and citizens for information on how the Caribbean Netherlands and its residents are doing. That is why CBS is continuing to collect data. CBS hopes that all residents will still be willing to provide this data and would like to thank everyone in advance for their cooperation.

If you have any questions or require any additional information, please contact CBS via +599 717 8676. CBS can be contacted from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 08.00 and 17.00. You can also send an email to caribischnederland@cbs.nl.

More information about the Omnibus Survey can be found on the web page: https://www.cbs.nl/omnibus. To find out more about how CBS implements the safety rules on the three islands of the Caribbean Netherlands and about the aspects that have to be considered when carrying out a home visit, please check the website: www.cbs.nl/huisbezoek.

CBS