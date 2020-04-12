Statia’s Roosevelt Airport abuzz with medevac flights

Air-ambulance crew members wearing personal protective equipment on the tarmac at F.D. Roosevelt Airport in St. Eustatius.

F.D. Roosevelt Airport in St. Eustatius was busy with medevac flights over a two-day period. On Friday evening, April 10, an air ambulance from Bonaire touched down with the air-ambulance crew wearing personal protective equipment. Shortly thereafter, the medevac helicopter touched down with a patient from Saba.

The Saba patient was transferred to the awaiting air ambulance, assisted by staff members of Queen Beatrix Medical Centre. The aircraft took off to Bonaire with the patient and medevac crew on board.

Later that same night, another air ambulance touched at the airport to airlift a Statia patient to Bonaire. The aircraft took off from the airport at 5:30am on Saturday, April 11.

Around 11:00am on Saturday an SXM Airways aircraft touched down at the airport to transfer patients of Health Care Office ZVK patients to Bonaire via St. Maarten.

Around 12:45pm an EZ Air aircraft landed and brought medical supplies.

Interim Acting Airport manager Ric Isarin was on hand over these two days to ensure that all transfers went off without a hitch. Members of the F.D. Roosevelt security team, personnel from the air traffic control tower, the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department, personnel of WINAIR and ground handlers were also present.

