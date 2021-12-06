Statia takes first place in 2021 Saba Day Wahoo tournament

Team Rum Lucky from St. Eu­statius took first prize in the 2021 Saba Day Wahoo Tour­nament on Saturday, December 4. Team Rum Lucky and their boat the Highliner won the competition with the largest wahoo weighing in at 48.5 pounds (lbs).

Rum Lucky also took second prize by having the most overall weight — 468 lbs. Augustino Hassell’s team of Bridgette won the third prize with the second most weight at 288.5 lbs.

In other categories the Tini Tinitali team (Oli-T) won the largest tuna (10 lbs), Ryan Hassell (Navigator) had the largest mahi-mahi (13 lbs), and the largest kingfish (34.5 lbs) was caught by Nicky Johnson (Spirit of Saba).

The best female angler was Rosalyn Johnson of the Bridgette with a catch of 42.5 lbs and the best junior an­gler was Sergio Hughes (13) of the Bridgette with 32.5 lbs.

The prize for the best dressed crew went to Joshua Holm of the Lady Carolina and the prize for the most caught barracudas went to Jabinge Zaegers of the Blue Crush.

The competition had a total of 13 boats competing, with two boats from St. Maarten and one boat from Saba with a Statia crew.

There were 82 participants, including 15 female sailors and seven junior sailors. The Saba Day Wahoo competi­tion is held annually during the Saba Day celebration.

On their return from Saba, Team Rum Lucky was met at Charles A. Woodley Pier by family members, friends and fans, who cheered and celebrated their team’s win. After the welcoming celebration, a motorcade took place during which participants honked their vehicles’ horns, waved from car windows and had a great time as they drove around Statia’s streets.

