Statia mourns the loss of an ill woman who failed to get a medical referral to see a specialist

The sudden passing of an ill 27-year-old civil servant in St. Eustatius, who failed in her attempts to obtain a medical referral for specialist help abroad, has left the island in mourning.

The woman, Solandy Sanchez, died on Friday, April 22, less than a week after her family, frustrated with the inaction of the health authorities in Statia, decided to use their own resources to send her abroad for medical attention.

Sanchez was Junior Advisor at Planning and Control in the Finance Department of the Statia government. The community was up in arms over her passing because since 2021 she was not feeling well and she sought medical assistance at the local hospital, but up until last week, she had not received the necessary referral to seek specialist help.

Her family decided to send her to the Dominican Republic for medical care, but she passed away less than a week later, while abroad for medical assistance.

Solandy leaves behind to mourn her infant daughter, her partner, her parents, siblings, extended family in Statia and the Dominican Republic, friends and her colleagues in the Statia government.

The Daily Herald