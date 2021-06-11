Statia continues to remove roaming animals

The site BES Reporter reports that the Public Entity St. Eustatius continues its efforts to remove roaming animals from the public spaces and nature areas. Animals removed are brought to the slaughterhouse for slaughtering and processing. The owners of animals are involved in the removal process and the setting up of farms and holding areas. In addition, animal owners of the goats in the Boven National park are since last year removing their goats in this area, in a joint effort with the Agricultural Desk (former LVV).

Between October 2020 and the end of May 2021 a total of 835 animals were slaughtered of which mostly goats (516), but also sheep (185), pigs (75) and cows (59).

