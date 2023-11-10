State Secretary Van Huffelen visits Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius

State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitalization Alexandra van Huffelen will visit Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius November 12-17.

An important part of the working visit is the establishment of the governmental agreements with Saba and Sint Eustatius: the Saba Package and the Sint Eustatius agreement. Talks will be held with the new Executive Council on Bonaire during this visit in preparation for a governmental agreement that will be signed at a later date.

The state secretary is also responsible for the Caribbean Netherlands policy agenda on housing. The policy agenda was drafted to make affordable housing possible for more people. In this regard, she will speak with the housing corporation Fundashon Cas Bonairiano on Bonaire and visit the construction location at Hato where social homes are being built. Also on the program on Bonaire are visits to small entrepreneurs and the MBO vocational education. She will talk with students about studying and living on Bonaire.

On Saba, the state secretary will sign a Letter of Intent that contains agreements on, among other things, the construction of affordable homes on the island. The other signing parties will be the Public Entity Saba, the Dutch housing corporation Bazalt Wonen, and the Own Your Own Home Foundation of Saba. The state secretary will also visit the site where Saba’s new harbor will be constructed and she will meet with small entrepreneurs.

The working visit will end on Sint Eustatius where the state secretary will celebrate Statia Day on November 16th together with the island’s residents. At 6.00am she will attend the flag ceremony and give a speech on the occasion of the 247th First Salute.

The state secretary will furthermore speak with the Statia Island Council and Executive Council. She will visit the Statia branch of the Joint Court of Justice where she will meet with the President of the Joint Court of Justice. Lastly, she will take a look at the renovated social rental homes that are being made more sustainable with the installation of solar panels.

RCN

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

