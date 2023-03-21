State Secretary Van Huffelen promises Burger Service Number and Postal Codes

Residents of the Caribbean Netherlands will be assigned a Burger Service Number by 2025 at the latest. The legislation and technical implementation are already in preparation, writes State Secretary Van Huffelen (Kingdom Relations) in her progress letter sent to the House of Representatives today about the administrative agreements with Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba.

Van Huffelen also announces the introduction of postcodes in the Caribbean Netherlands. “We work closely with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, which is responsible for the quality of mail delivery. This ministry is currently investigating whether and how the introduction of postal codes can contribute to the quality of mail delivery,” says the minister.

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties

