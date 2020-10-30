State Secretary Knops will visit Saba November 4

On the 4th of November, State Secretary Raymond Knops (Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations) will visit Saba, where he will have a meeting with the Executive Council and the Island Council, among other things.

Before, he will travel alongside Prime Minister Rhuggenaath to Curaçao on the 1st of November, to conclude talks about the third tranche of liquidity support. He will subsequently travel to St. Eustatius and Saba for a working visit.

Today, the 30th of October, the Kingdom Council of Ministers reached an agreement that Curaçao meets the conditions for the second tranche of liquidity support. All parties are pleased that this agreement has been reached.

State Secretary Knops and Prime Minister Rhuggenaath have been mandated in the Kingdom Council of Ministers to work out the final details for the third tranche in the coming days. They will continue these talks on Curaçao.

State Secretary Knops will leave for St. Eustatius on the 3rd of November. Island Council elections were held there on the 21st of October. Following this, the State Secretary will meet with the new Island Council members.

RCN