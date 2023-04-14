State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen visits Bonaire, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten

State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations will pay a working visit to Bonaire, Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten between the 16th and 21st of April.

This is the State Secretary’s first visit since the island elections took place on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius on the 15th of March. During her visit, she will also be introduced to the new Island Councils and the Executive Councils of the islands. On Sint Maarten, the State Secretary will meet the prime minister as well as the governors of Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten.

Saba

On the 18th of April, the State Secretary will then travel to Saba, where she will also meet the recently appointed Island Council and the new Executive Council. The schedule also includes amongst others, a meeting with the Saba Business Association and a round table dialogue with stakeholders such as the Saba University, the hospital and the business community regarding the opportunities digitalization can offer now and in the future.

