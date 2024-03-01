Start internet consultation subsidy regulation social initiatives slavery past for Caribbean part of the Kingdom

On March 1 starts the internet consultation for the subsidy regulation social initiatives Transatlantic slavery past for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. Residents of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten can give their opinion on the proposed regulation for social initiatives. The internet consultation offers everyone the opportunity to contribute their thoughts on this regulation. This proposal has already been discussed with various representatives of all islands.

Regulation social initiatives slavery past

OOn December 19, 2022, the prime minister apologized on behalf of the Dutch government. In addition to the apologies, the pledge was made to make €100 million available for a scheme for social initiatives. The Caribbean part of the Kingdom will receive 33 million of this and its own subsidy scheme The scheme focuses on communities of descendants of enslaved people and grassroots organizations, where subsidy applications can be made for further professionalization, community strengthening initiatives, and initiatives with substantial impact. Residents of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Saba and Sint Eustatius, can express their views on the proposed regulation in their own language through an Internet consultation. They can, for example, make suggestions to improve the feasibility of the proposal, in which sufficient account is taken of the Caribbean context. The Internet consultation will start on March 1, 2024, for the duration of 30 days and can be found here: www.internetconsultatie.nl/slavernijverledencaribisch. Reaction is possible until March 31, 17:59.

Once the internet consultation is complete, the input will be processed, well and not included responses will then be compiled into a report. The subsidy regulation will then be signed by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Affairs & Kingdom Relations and published in the “Staatscourant” and “Staatsbladen” of Aruba, Curacao and St. Maarten. On July 1, 2024, the subsidy scheme for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom will open and is intended for social initiatives aimed at knowledge and awareness, recognition and remembrance, and a better understanding of the impact of the slavery past and its processing.

Market consultation

On March 1, a market consultation will also be launched to find out what the market in the field of grant assessments looks like in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The Ministry of the Interior & Kingdom Relations is looking for a party that is familiar with the Caribbean and used to working on the islands. In addition, the organization’s capacity, financial knowledge and expertise to carry out this important and extensive assignment will be considered. The assignment has a lead time of up to five years. Both private parties and foundations with a branch on at least one of the (egg) countries can apply. You can make your company known before March 10, 2024, by sending an email to aanbesteding@rijksdienstcn.com. You can also request more information through the same mail address.

Island representatives

Talks are currently being held with representatives of the 6 islands in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. Per island the governments and Executive Councils have appointed two representatives from ‘local platforms/committees’ who, together with an official representative and the team Slavery History from the Directorate-General Kingdom Relations, will shape the further interpretation of ‘after the comma’. They are also providing input for Caribbean representation on the Remembrance Committee to be established, which will receive a structural €8 million per year to commemorate the slavery past throughout the Kingdom.

