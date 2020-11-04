Start consultation for the draft Law Childcare in the Caribbean Netherlands

The consultation for the draft Law Childcare in the Caribbean Netherlands started at the beginning of November and will run until the 31st of December 2020. The basic rules for childcare in the Caribbean Netherlands have been laid down in the draft law. The goal is to provide good-quality, safe and affordable childcare for all children in the Caribbean Netherlands, so every child has the opportunity to develop themselves to their full potential.

A Childcare Island Ordinance, which specifies many quality requirements for the childcare centres and host parents, is already enforced. In addition, there is already a temporary childcare subsidy scheme, aimed at improving the quality of childcare and reducing the costs for parents.

The quality requirements are laid down permanently in the draft Law Childcare in the Caribbean Netherlands. Furthermore, the draft law provides for the structural financing of childcare. This financing will replace the temporary subsidy scheme.

Before the draft law becomes final, consultation meetings with childcare organizations, parents and primary schools will be held on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius. The public is also welcome to share their opinion via the internet until the 31st of December 2020.

The draft law can be viewed and comments can be submitted via the website www.best4kids.nu (click on ‘Statutory scheme’). The website also contains a summary of the draft law and brochures for childcare organizations and parents.

RCN