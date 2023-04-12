Start Breast Cancer Screening on Saba

This April, the pilot for population screening for breast cancer will start on Saba. In the coming two years, all women between 50 and 75 years will be invited to participate. The start of this screening program on Saba is the result of collaboration between RIVM, Saba Cares, and St Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). Early detection is critical to successful treatment and often involves less invasive interventions. If breast cancer is found early, there is also a better chance of survival.

Intake

During the period of two years, all women in the age group will be called by Saba Cares and invited for an intake appointment. During the intake, the screening coordinator explains the process including the logistics, and each participant receives all information regarding the breast cancer screening program. Participants will travel in groups of six with a charter flight to St. Maarten. Screenings will take place at SMMC on Wednesdays, once or twice a month. Participation is free.

Reliable quality

The laboratory technicians at St. Maarten Medical Center have been trained to take screening mammograms (X-rays). The Dutch Expert Centre for Screening is responsible for their training and the quality of the screening.

Agreements on follow-up care

Agreements have been made with Saba Cares and St. Maarten Medical Center about follow-up care. Saba Cares informs the women who were screened about any detected abnormalities and will also refer them to the specialists at St. Maarten Medical Center for follow-up testing. We will strive to have a follow-up appointment within a week. Depending on the results, SMMC will arrange further testing and necessary treatment.

Women’s Meeting

On Sunday April 16, 2023 , from 4pm -7pm, Saba Cares will host a Breast Cancer Screening launch party along with a small presentation on the topic at Ocean Club Saba.

For more information about the Breast Screenings program, please contact Saba Cares at +599 4163288 and press option 4 or by visiting

