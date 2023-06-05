Start application for school supplies allowance SZW

This year also, parents or guardians of school-going children in the Caribbean Netherlands may qualify for an allowance for the costs of school supplies such as uniforms, shoes and stationery. For children going to secondary school (after the upcoming summer holidays), parents or guardians on Bonaire and Sint Eustatius can contact the SZW unit of RCN for this purpose. On Saba, parents can contact the public body for primary school pupils and secondary school pupils.

Saba

On Saba, from the 1st of June 2023, for an allowance for school supplies and school uniforms for both primary and secondary school children, you can apply to the Public Entity of Saba. For more information, visit: www.sabagov.nl.

Required documents

The application form can be found at www.rijksdienstcn.com under ‘Social Affairs’. In addition, applicants must provide a (copy of) a valid ID card (including that of the children), pay slips and bank statements for the past three months. If the applicant has a partner who is part of the same household, these documents must also be provided by him or her. Furthermore, it must be demonstrated that the child attends secondary school by means of a certificate of enrolment or the latest report from the primary school. A guardian or caregiver must also show an order proving that he or she is the legal guardian.

Children in primary education

Parents or guardians of children attending primary education can contact the Public Entity on their island for the conditions and required documents. On Saba, this applies to primary and secondary education.

For more information on the 2023 School Supplies Campaign, visit www.rijksdienstcn.com.

RCN

