Start application allowance for school supplies SZW

In the Caribbean Netherlands, parents of school-going children can qualify again for a contribution towards the costs of school supplies such as uniforms, shoes, and stationery. For children who are going to secondary school (after the coming summer holidays), parents can contact the RCN-unit SZW for the allowance.



Saba and St. Eustatius

On Saba the income limit is $ 1,480 net per month per household with one child in secondary education and on St. Eustatius, it is $ 1,583 net per month. Here too, an application can be submitted with a slightly higher income if there are more children attending secondary school. On both islands, parents and caregivers can go to the SZW office from Monday to Thursday during the morning hours until July 1st, to submit an application.



Bonaire

Families on Bonaire with one child in secondary education and with an income up to $ 1,250 net per month can qualify for this support. If they have more than one child attending secondary school, an application can also be submitted with a slightly higher income. It is possible to submit an application by e-mail or in person during the special consultation hours: during the week of June 14th and the week of June 21st from Monday to Friday between 3PM and 6PM. If a parent or guardian cannot come by during the aforementioned hours and if they cannot submit an application digitally, an appointment can be made via e-mail (onderstand@rijksdienstcn.com) or via WhatsApp (+599 781 0343).

Required documents

The application form can be retrieved on www.rijksdienstcn.com below ‘Social Affairs’. In addition, applicants must provide a valid ID card, payslips from the past two months, bank statements from the past two months and a marriage or family book. If the applicant has a partner who is part of the same household, these documents must also be supplied from him or her. Furthermore, it must be demonstrated that the child is attending secondary school by means of proof of enrollment, or the latest report from primary school. A guardian or caregiver must also provide a decision showing that he or she is the legal caregiver.

Children in primary education

Parents of children attending primary school can contact the Public Entity of their island for the conditions and necessary documents. In Bonaire, OLB will also be present during the special consultation hours of SZW the week of June 14th. It is then possible to submit an application for children in secondary education and for children in primary education during one moment of contact at the SZW office.

More information about the School Supplies campaign of 2021 can be found on www.rijksdienstcn.com.

