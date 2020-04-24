St. Martin records third death from COVID-19

Another death from COVID-19 was reported on Thursday by regional health authority ARS, bringing the death toll in St. Martin to three.

The deceased was a 76-year-old man who had other underlying health issues and passed away in the Guadeloupe hospital. He had been in hospital since April 7.

However, on a positive note, four patients have recovered in St. Martin and have been discharged, bringing total recoveries up to 25. Active cases are down to seven: five isolated at home and two in hospital (one of whom is in Guadeloupe).

Three patients were previously repatriated. Total reported cases since the outbreak began stand at 38.

The Daily Herald.