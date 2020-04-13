St. Maarten’s COVID-19 cases increase to 52

Dutch St. Maarten has two additional COVID-19 cases bringing to total number of cases to 52.

Eva Lista-de Weever, Epidemiologist and Head of Collective Prevention Services (CPS) confirmed this during the press conference on Sunday, April 12.

De Weever echoed that all persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been and are being monitored by CPS on a daily basis. The department is gathering necessary information from each case through contact tracing.

De Weever shared that over the Easter weekend, CPS has finalized the method of approach for its community outreach initiative for testing. Medical staff were oriented to the work of CPS as it pertains to COVID-19 response and CPS.

CPS is currently working on getting out into the community during the course of this week to begin its testing campaign. “Unfortunately due to low supply of the test kits for COVID-19 on the island and the flight logistics between St. Maarten and Guadeloupe, testing was not able to be carried during this weekend, hopefully these activities will commence on April 13, as the testing kits are expected to be on the island this week,” said de Weever.

De Weever shared that CPS has also recruited a trained physician in infectious disease control, Dr. Raissa Tjon-Kon-Fat. The physician will be working closely with CPS to provide her expertise in infectious diseases and epidemiology. “Dr. Raissa Tjon-Kon-Fat will be assisting us over the next few months and we are excited to have her on board,” said de Weever.

The Daily Herald.