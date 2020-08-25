St. Maarten’s active cases now 244

The Min­istry of Public Health has confirmed twelve new CO­VID-19 active cases on St. Maarten.

This brings the total num­ber of active cases to 244. The total confirmed cases are now 408.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Ser­vices (CPS) is monitoring 234 persons in home isola­tion. Eight patients remain hospitalized at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and two patients are still iso­lated and being monitored. The total number of CO­VID-19 related deaths re­mains at 17. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten also remains at 147.

There are now 470 persons in quarantine based on con­tact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of per­sons who may have been in contact with any of the ac­tive cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 699 travellers arriving at Prin­cess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1,485 persons throughout the community.

Persons who have been exposed to someone with the virus, or experiencing flu-like symptoms should remain at home and contact their family doctor immedi­ately. For any questions or concerns, persons can call CPS at the emergency num­ber 914.

“Please remain vigilant and continue to practice the mandatory regulations im­plemented by wearing your masks, practicing social dis­tancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings,” said Min­ister Richard Panneflek on Monday.

The Daily Herald.