St. Maarten’s active cases now 244

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed twelve new COVID-19 active cases on St. Maarten.
This brings the total number of active cases to 244. The total confirmed cases are now 408.
Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 234 persons in home isolation. Eight patients remain hospitalized at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and two patients are still isolated and being monitored. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 17. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten also remains at 147.
There are now 470 persons in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.
In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 699 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1,485 persons throughout the community.
Persons who have been exposed to someone with the virus, or experiencing flu-like symptoms should remain at home and contact their family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, persons can call CPS at the emergency number 914.
“Please remain vigilant and continue to practice the mandatory regulations implemented by wearing your masks, practicing social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings,” said Minister Richard Panneflek on Monday.
The Daily Herald.